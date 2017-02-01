Nigerian Air Force opens application for recruitment

The Service in a statement signed by Air Vice Marshal C. N. Chukwu on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the details of the procedures for applying

The Nigerian Air Force has announcement the commencement of recruitment of Airmen and Airwomen.

The Service in a statement signed by Air Vice Marshal C. N. Chukwu on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the details of the procedures for applying.

The statement by Chukwu reads in full:

APPLICATION FOR NIGERIAN AIRFORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT EXERCISE (BMTC 2016).

GUIDELINES

1.All applicants must be Nigerians not less than 1.68m tall for male and not less than 1.65m for female.

2. Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.careers.nigerianairforce.gov.ng.

3. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents after completion of application online:

a. Local Government Attestation Form.

b. Parents/Guardian Consent Form.

c. Acknowledgement Form.

QUALIFICATIONS

4. Non Tradesmen/Women.

a. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 years by 31 December 2016.

b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits including Maths and English in SSCE/NECO/GCE.

5. Tradesmen/Women: a. Applicants applying as tradesmen and women must be between 17 and 24 years by 31 December 2016.

b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 pasess including English in SSCE/NECO/GCE and must possess at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant trade certificate from reputable and approved government institutions/organisations.

NOTE

6. Online registration starts on 8 February 2016 and closes on 25 March 2016.

7. Zonal recruitment exercise will start from 11 – 29 April 2016.

8. NAF Online registration and all other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made.

9. The Local Government Attestation/Indigeneship certificate must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signees drivers licence or international passport. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.

10. For further information see the instruction page on the website as from 8 February 2016 or e-mail: airforce.support@swglobal.com.

