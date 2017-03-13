Nigerian Air Force Lieutenant kills Air Force girlfriend

A Lieutenant in the Nigerian Air Force, B. A. Kalu, has shot and killed his colleague girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the NAF Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Benue State.

Kalu accused Oladipupo, popularly known as Shomzy, of dating other men, including senior NAF officers.

The romance between the two had been the talk among colleagues as they displayed their affection even on social media.

One of such was a video recording where they professed love to one another.

There were also several romantic messages by the duo.

Kalu wrote in one of such posts: “She’s everything to me.”

Another read: “Taking nice pix with my bae is my hobby.”

But on Saturday, the narrative changed.

He first wrote: “RIP young blood… I wish myself that.”

Then he added: “My last night as an airman…. ask about me later and hear my story… you would b surprised.”

Kalu was believed to have shot Oladipupo as early as 5am.

The NAF has confirmed the development.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said investigations were ongoing into the matter to ascertain the motives of the suspect.

Famuyiwa said: “An airman and an airwoman were involved.

“They had a love relationship which resulted in the shooting.

“We do not yet know what transpired between them.

“She was initially rushed to NAF hospital, but when it was beyond their control, she was transferred to the state hospital where she died.

“The body has been recovered to our base now.

“The boy (Kalu) has been arrested.

“He did not die.

“The post on the social media is mere speculation.

“He is alive and in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

“We will unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.