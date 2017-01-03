Nigeria will witness economic improvement in 2017 – Rev. Abidoye

In his new year message, Abidoye said God revealed to him that the economic fortune of the nation would change for better, but the government would face challenges in the early part of the year

The Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Worldwide, Reverend Samuel Abidoye, has predicted that Nigeria would witness economic improvement in 2017.

In his new year message, Abidoye said God revealed to him that the economic fortune of the nation would change for better, but the government would face challenges in the early part of the year.

The Spiritual Head asked Nigerians to put their trust in God and assist government with prayers to enable it accomplish set objectives.

He decried the killings in Southern Kaduna and implored the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to do more to promote religious harmony in that state.

The cleric enjoined the executive and legislative arms to work together this year so that the masses would not groan in economic pains for too long.

Rev. Abidoye urged the Christian faithful to be steadfast in the Lord and eschew acts that would bring the name of God into disrepute.

