Nigeria will be great again – CAN

The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, on Sunday said Nigeria would be great again, urging the people not to relent in their prayers.

Bamgbola spoke at the closing ceremony of the annual Greater Grace Conference of the Olivet Bible Church, with the theme: “Boundless.”

It was held at its headquarters in Festac Town, Lagos.

Bamgbola said the current challenges Nigeria was facing would soon be over because God is interested in the country.

Bamgbola said: “God will restore the lost glory and virtues of the country.

“This nation shall rise again; not too long, but very soon.

“We must pray more, and we will have victory; it shall be recorded in the comity of nations that Nigeria has risen.”

The Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Owen Nlekwuwa, spoke in similar vein, saying the glory and dignity of Nigeria would soon be restored.

Nlekwuwa said: “The dignity and honour that God has created this nation for will soon rise again and all its challenges shall be surmounted.

“But you shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He that gives you power to get wealth.

“God is concerned about the well-being of the people of this nation; it is His will that we enjoy supernatural abundance.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to always pray for their leaders, with a view to building a great nation devoid of corruption and lawlessness.

He said: “No one has the sole capacity and ability to solve all the problems of this country; it is our collective and civic responsibility to work for the growth of our nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the five-day conference began on May 10.

It was organised to inspire people to go for their best dreams, regardless of resistance and circumstances in challenging times.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.