Nigeria records 5.7m tonnes of fish in five years – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said Nigeria’s fish production was 5.7 million tonnes between 2010 and 2015.

The statistics was contained in a report on “Nigeria’s Fish Production (2010-2015)’’ released by NBS in Abuja.

The report stated that 2014 recorded the highest tonnes of fish totaling 1.1 millon tonnes.

The report said: “The second highest tonnes of fish produced were recorded in 2015, while the least were recorded in 2010.

“Torpedo-shaped catfishes topped other species to record the highest tonnes produced among the species.

“The highest tonnes of torpedo-shaped catfishes produced were recorded in 2014.’’

Similarly, the report stated that the data on fish production by sector revealed that 5 million tonnes of fish were produced between 2011 and 2015.

It further stated that the second highest tonnes of fish produced by sector were recorded in 2013, while the least were recorded in 2011.

