Nigeria needs more leaders in the mould of Ooni of Ife – Odusile

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has been charged to extend his peace initiative beyond the traditional Institution to all leaders of the Yoruba nation in particular and the nation in general.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji AbdulWaheed Odusile, gave the charge when he led leaders of the Union in Zone B on a courtesy visit to Oonirisa in his palace.

The NUJ president, who extolled the leadership style of the Ooni of Ife, said his effort aimed at uniting traditional rulers in Yorubaland and the country at large is already yielding results.

Odusile said at this critical moment in the life of the country, more leaders in the mould of Oba Ogunwusi are needed to steer Nigeria’s troubled ship to a safe harbour.

He assured him that the NUJ will be willing to support such peaceful initiative.

Making specific references to the Ooni’s youth and women empowerment initiatives, the NUJ president commended the royal father for coming up with practical approach towards keeping youth and women in his domain away from vices.

He added that having armies of unemployed youth and women on streets portend great dangers for the country and charged all tiers of government to come up with well planned initiatives that should be sustained to effectively rescue the country from the disaster hovering over her head, with the increasing number of youth and women roaming streets in search of job.

Speaking further, Odusile informed the foremost traditional ruler of a public lecture being planned to mark the 62nd anniversary of the NUJ alongside the 92nd birthday of former Peesident, Alhaji Sheu Shagari, scheduled for April 27 in Abuja, where Ooni Ogunwusi is being expected as the Royal Father of the Day.

Responding, Ooni Ogunwusi thanked the NUJ leadership for the visit and promised to personally attend the event.

On the entourage of the NUJ president to Ile Ife were the “B” Zone VP and Secretary, Comrades Cosmas Olalekan Oni and AfolabiLawal.

Others in the team were the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Ekiti States Councils of the NUJ.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.