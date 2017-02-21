Nigeria is heart of business in Africa – Ecuadorian Ambassador

This pronouncement came as a result of the video conferencing organized by the Embassy of Ecuador in Nigeria and PRO ECUADOR, the Ecuadorian Promoting Exports and Investment Agency, with Ecuadorian companies that could be interested in entering into the Nigerian market or find partnership with Nigeria businessmen

The Government of Ecuador had identified the need to strengthen economic ties with Nigeria, saying the country is the heart of business hub on the African continent.

This pronouncement came as a result of the video conferencing organized by the Embassy of Ecuador in Nigeria and PRO ECUADOR, the Ecuadorian Promoting Exports and Investment Agency, with Ecuadorian companies that could be interested in entering into the Nigerian market or find partnership with Nigeria businessmen.

The President of the Abuja Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Tony Ejinkeonye, who was invited, spoke on the huge possibilities of making business in the country, especially in the areas of agriculture, mining and technology.

Ejinkeonye also spoke about the size of the Nigerian market that could be used as a hub for western African countries.

The Ambassador of Ecuador, Leopoldo Rovayo, gave a lecture on the Nigerian economy.

Rovayo analysed the main sectors of the Nigerian economy; the rules to access the market; the regulations of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and Standards Organization of Nigeria; and the commerce between Nigeria and Ecuador to promote business and investments.

Also, one of the areas with possibility of business is the petroleum sector, Rovayo said.

The Ambassador noted the importance of Nigeria as a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries as well as Ecuador’s membership.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.