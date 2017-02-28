Nigeria gets first university offering aeronautical engineering programme

The Kwara State University, Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State has become the first university to run Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering degree programme in the country.

This was sequel to the approval by the National Universities Commission.

The news was contained in a statement by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, in Ilorin on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor claimed that the university had formally submitted an invitation to the NUC for accreditation and assured that the university was fully ready for the exercise.

Na’allah congratulated all the students and staff of the institution’s College of Engineering and Technology, particularly the Department of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering.

He attributed the accreditation of the course to the “hard work and patience” of the students and staff of the university.

KWASU’s college of engineering and technology currently offers courses in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical and computer engineering, food, agricultural and biological engineering and material science and engineering.

Dr. Muyideen Akorede, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, said the government would continue to promote sound scholarship for citizens.

Akorede said the current administration has completed the construction of an N800 million engineering complex for the university to boost learning and teaching in the citadel of learning.

Kwara State University is the 77th university to be registered by the NUC.

