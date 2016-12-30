Nigeria Customs destroys N147m poultry products

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone C says it has destroyed 16,422 cartons of imported frozen poultry valued at N147 million.

According to the customs Controller, Usman-Shehu Dahiru, the frozen poultry products have a Duty Paid Value of N177.36 million.

Shehu-Dahiru said: “The items were a container and conveyed by a truck with registration number BDG 654 XL.

“The items were seized by officers and men of the service on Wednesday at Ovia River along Benin-Ekiadolor Expressway at about 8.00 p.m.

“The seized items have been destroyed at Customs House destruction site in compliance with Federal Government’s policy on importation of frozen products (chicken and turkey).”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.