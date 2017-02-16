Nigeria Boxing Federation holds National Open Championship

The Secretary, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Chimezie Assiegbu, said the weeklong championship will feature all the 10 weight categories for men according to the International Boxing Association standard, while only three weight categories will feature in the women class

The Nigeria Boxing Federation National Open Men and Women Championship is slated for between February 19 and 26, 2017 at the Brai-Ayenote Boxing Gym, National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos.

The categories are 46-49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 84kg, 91kg and +91kg for men, while the women will be doing battle in the 51kg, 60kg and 75kg weight class.

To this end, states and the armed forces, which include the Nigeria Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigerian Police, clubs and private individuals wishing to participate in the championship have been advised to forward their entries to reach the secretariat of the Nigeria Boxing Federation on or before February 19, 2017, the closing date for entries.

Meanwhile, states are to cater for the accommodation and transportation of their athletes, while other logistics, including medical and security, are the responsibility of the organizers.

