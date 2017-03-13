Nigeria-born Italy’s Oyebode shines at ITTF Junior Open

Nigerian-born Italian, John Oyebode, was in superb form at the just concluded 2017 ITTF Italian Junior and Cadet Open in Lignano as the 15-year-old claimed two gold medals in the cadet event of the championship.

Oyebode, whose father, Michael, was part of the Nigerian coaching crew to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, partnered Matteo Gualdi to beat Czech Republic’s Simon Belik and Tomas Martinko 11-9, 9-11, 15-17, 11-9, 11-8 (3-2) to claim the gold in the cadet boys doubles.

Oyebode also paired Matteo Gualdi to overcome Belgium 3-0 in the cadet boys’ team event.

Despite not playing beyond the second round of the singles event in the cadet boys, Oyebode shone like a star for his adopted country in the junior boys singles as he worked his way into the last four of the event where he was beaten in the semifinal by compatriot – Antonio Amato.

The bespectacled star was seeded number three in the cadet boys and he said after making the podium in the boys singles that,“After the bronze in the Junior Boys’ Singles, the first podium in single in my life, I want another medal”, John Oyebode. He however added the cadet team and doubles titles to his retinue of laurels at the five-day championship.

Oyebode has also been included in the Italian team to next month’s Tunisia Junior Open.

