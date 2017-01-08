Niger to tackle infiltration of kidnappers, cattle rustlers

The Niger State Government has assured the people of the state of the readiness of security agencies to tackle the upsurge in cases of kidnapping and cattle rustling in some parts of Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, stated that the government was worried that people of questionable character have capitalized on the border with the notorious Birni Gwari forest of Kaduna State to infiltrate the state.

Vatsa said those criminals chased out from Zamafara State by the military have also infiltrated the state through the Birni Gwari axis to carry out the nefarious acts of Kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He stated that in line with the principle of the present administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in ensuring peace and security of lives and property, the government has mobilized security agencies to curb the trend.

He however appealed to the people of the area to co-operate with the security agents by offering useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals terrorising innocent people of the area.

According to Vatsa, there was no way the security agents could succeed in bringing down the criminals if the people refuse to share with them useful information on their modes of operations.

While calling on the people of the state to always be wary of questionable characters around them, he reiterated that the government will always remain committed to making sure that those perpetrating the criminal acts in Rafi and shiroro local government areas of the state were made to face the full wrath of the law.

He added that it was unfortunate that despite the fact that the present All Progressives Congress-led government was doing every thing possible to take the people through the path of prosperity and development, some deviants have decided to take path of criminality.

“As a government we are assuring security agencies of the government readiness to always cooperate them to rid the state of criminal activities and criminalities, because we understand the importance of their role to achieving our targeted development goals,” Vatsa stated.

The Commissioner however advised politicians not to worsen any security challenge by capitalizing on such situation for selfish political agenda, but join hands with the government in the roadmap to provide purposeful leadership.

