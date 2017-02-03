Niger settles LGA workers with N4.4b

The Niger State Government on Thursday disclosed that over N4.4 billion was released for salary bailout for 12 local government councils in 2016, insisting that no local government council is being owned salary.

A breakdown on the salary bailout to local government areas by the state government showed that N4.449 billion was released for four months from July to December, including payment of allowances to ex-councillors in the state.

This is coming as a result of an outcry by some local government staff and teachers that they are being owned salaries.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, said that even January salaries have been released and is being disbursed.

Briefing newsmen in Minna, the Commissioner said: “It is true that there was four months accrued salaries to 12 local government councils and the education department, but the government had instructed the Ministry of Finance to pay the money and the money have been released and paid to the affected councils.

“Out of the N4,449 billion, N748 million was paid for July salary, N778 million for August, N2.1 billion for November and N587 million for December salaries. N146 million was paid for the allowances of ex-councillors in the state.”

Jikantoro said the 12 affected councils were Agaie, Bida, Bosso, Gbako, Katcha, Lapai, Lavun, Chachanga, Mokwa, Paikoro, Shiroro and Suleja, adding that the bailout was part of the money from the Paris Club refund.

The Commissioner further said that monthly, over N2.1 billion is being gulped by local government councils for salaries and other statutory commitments.

He said the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has set up a committee of inquiry to probe and ascertain if the money was released to these councils and how it was expended due to the continuous outcry of staff being owned salary.

