Niger declares one week special prayer, fasting for President Buhari

The Niger State Government has called for a week long prayer and fasting for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a medical leave, for good health and success of his government.

The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, stated this in a statement.

Vatsa said though every indication showed that the President is doing well medically, but there was the need for prayers for him as the father of the nation.

Vatsa stated that in view of the fact that all the people of Niger State should endeavour to pray and fast specially for the President’s sustained good health and success in his bid to take Nigeria through the path of greatness.

The statement said: “As a government we are praying and we urge all Nigerlites to use the next one week starting today and ending on the March 5th, 2017 to pray for Mr President’s good health and the health of all as he leads the nation through the path of greatness.”

Vatsa added that the prayer is required from the generality of the people of the state irrespective of religious differences or any affiliation.

The Commissioner explained that by every indication, the good health of President Buhari is for Nigerians as he has dedicated himself to the service of humanity diligently and with fear of God.

