NFF, match agent confirm details of Eagles’ London games

The Nigeria Football Federation and its Official FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, have further confirmed details for the two international friendly matches the Super Eagles will play against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London later this month.

Currently on a five-match winning streak, since losing 0-1 to African vice champions, Egypt, in a 2017 Cup of Nations qualifying match in Alexandria a year ago, the Super Eagles are ranked 41st in the world, 10 places below Senegal’s Teranga Lions and three places below the Etalons of Burkina Faso.

“We believe that the two teams, Senegal and Burkina Faso, who also participated at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, will provide the Super Eagles with quality preparation for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign starting in June,” said a statement by NFF and Eurodata Sport.

Both games will take place at The Hive, Barnet FC home ground, and will kick off at 8pm. Nigeria and Senegal take the pitch on March 23 and it will be the turn of Nigeria and Burkina Faso on March 27.

Tickets for both matches went on sale on March 1, 2017.

They are available from 10 British Pounds Sterling for adults and 5 British Pounds Sterling for juniors, and can be purchased through the link: https://bfc.venuetoolbox/VenueManagement/asp/bookTickets.asp?homeArea=home&dept=, or by phone (0044) 2083813800 (ext.1100 or 1101), or in person from The Hive, Barnet Football Club, Camrose Avenue, London HA8 6AG.

Media accreditation will be allocated on first-come, first-served basis and will only be given to those who have emailed/requested in advance before match day: Mr. Matt Drive (mdriver@thehivelondon.com).

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.