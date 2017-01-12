NFF appeals to Nigeria Police on late Douglas Uzama

The Gombe United FC player was said to have been murdered in the capital of Edo State where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide with his family

The Nigeria Football Federation has called on the Nigeria Police to intensify efforts to fish out the killers of former Nigeria youth international, Douglas Uzama, who was killed in Benin City on December 29, 2016.

The Gombe United FC player was said to have been murdered in the capital of Edo State where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide with his family.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said at the weekend that the Federation was in deep grief over the manner of death of the former Golden Eaglet and Flying Eagle.

Sanusi said: “Only two months ago, we had a similar case of a player of Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan (Izu Joseph) who was murdered in cold blood in Rivers State.

“We are really worried about this trend and we use this opportunity to call on the Police to hunt down and arrest the killers of Uzama, as well as intensify efforts in their search for the killers of Izu Joseph.”

