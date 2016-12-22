Newly admitted varsity students stranded over shortage of staff

In what appears to be the repercussion of the unintelligent sacking of over 200 staff of the institution, shortage of lecturers and other important staff has hit the Federal University of Dutsinma, leaving newly admitted students stranded.

It was gathered that the admission list for new students into 100 and direct entry students for 200 level that was made public three months ago are still yet to resume due to the absence of lecturers that would ensure the success of their academic activities.

Findings from staff and students of the institution pointed to the rash decision taken by the institution in terminating appointment of several qualified staff including professors, a development that is now bringing the institution to its knees.

One of those spoken to, who pleaded anonymity, said the situation is so bad that an entire department is having no single academic staff.

The source said: “I suspect that the new students are yet to resume because of shortage of staff.

“In some departments like Food Science Technology, all the lecturers were sacked.

“In Political Science and Accounting Departments, several lecturers were also sent packing.”

Also speaking, a lecturer from the Faculty of Sciences, described the prevailing condition of academic staff as unfortunate.

He explained a lecturer who is supposed to take only one course at the moment, is handling between seven to eight courses.

He said: “We don’t have enough lecturers in the Chemistry Department where I am lecturing.

“A lecturer is handling seven to eight courses, which is not supposed to be so.”

He said that all the hardship is as a result of the sacking of other lecturers for no just cause.

It would be recalled that the Federal University of Dutsinma was one of those established by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On the appointment of a new VC, Registrar and Governing Board Chairman, all for Katsina State, over 200 staff were sacked, a decision that sparked outrage from several Nigerians who were wondering the place of Federal Character, seeing that those affected were not indigenes of Katsina State.

