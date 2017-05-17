Newcastle want Efe Ambrose

Newcastle are interested in Celtic defender Efe Ambrose.

The Nigerian international has been on loan at Scottish Championship side Hibernian this season, playing under former Hoops boss Neil Lennon, but the Magpies are said to be interested in the 28 year old to give Newcastle’s defence some much needed experience.

Ambrose is also a target for newly-promoted Brighton and Lille of France.

The defender has spent the second half of this season at Hibs and helped Neil Lennon’s side win promotion back to the Premiership.

He will be out of contract at Celtic at the end of May and is now being eyed by Hibernian, who won a place in the top plight.

The centre back has played in the Champions League for Celtic, and also has 47 caps for Nigeria.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.