New Year: Kalu tasks Nigerians on self-discipline

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Kalu said despite the current economic challenges facing the country, the future is bright if only Nigerians could complement government’s efforts in achieving sustainable development.

According to Kalu, it is time for Nigerians to adjust their lifestyles in the face of economic realities of today, pointing out that the economic crunch in the country will be overcome through diversification of the country’s economic base with much emphasis on foreign exchange-generating investment.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Kalu said: “The new year 2017 will be promising for Nigerians if we can imbibe the doctrine of patriotism and selflessness in our daily endeavours.

“2016 was challenging. However, we have to reflect on the past in order to forge ahead in the new year.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources and as such, everyone deserves a decent life devoid of economic hardship.

“It is time for people in leadership positions to see themselves as the hope of the masses.

“It is my firm belief that if we commit our efforts to nation-building, Nigeria will be great again and meet the expectations of her citizens.”

Kalu, while congratulating Nigerians at home and abroad who made it into 2017 and commiserating with those that lost their loved ones in 2016, tasked all and sundry on national development.

The former governor, while noting that through hard work and togetherness, Nigeria will earn its rightful place in the comity of nations.

The business mogul, who used the opportunity to appeal to government to provide a conducive business environment, urged well-meaning Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike to invest in the local economy.

