LATEST NEWS:
02. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Victor OjelabiJune 1, 20172min0

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

PIB: Reps to consider host communities’ interests

BusinessEconomy

Reps reject bill to establish South East Development Commission

BusinessEconomy

Kaduna Electric Company recalls 130 workers

Adverts
BusinessEconomy

New Nokia 3310 back in Nigeria

According to Umunakwe, Nokia’s consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and the company will always put them first in producing phones.

The old reliable Nokia 3310 phone is now back in Nigeria as a modern reimagined handset that would speak for itself.

Unlike the old Nokia 3310, the new Nokia came with dual SIM slots and camera.

Nokia phones manufacturer, HMD Global, said in a statement on Thursday that the new Nokia 3310 was a classic handset which came in warm red, yellow, dark blue and grey colours.

“We are delighted to bring the Nokia 3310 phone to our consumers in Nigeria.

“Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands in our country for decades,’’ said Joseph Umunakwe, HMD manager for West, East and Central Africa.

According to Umunakwe, Nokia’s consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and the company will always put them first in producing phones.

He said that the company had worked hard with its teams around the world to bring together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners.

He said that the collaboration enabled the company to come out with the new Nokia 3310 which is sold for N18,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new Nokia 3310 has a larger screen, a slightly re-designed key-pad, a 2-megapixel camera on the rear with flash.

The new phone comes with a rear-mounted speaker and a micro-USB port for charging and supports only 2G and doesn’t support Wi-Fi.

While the original Nokia 3310 shipped with a 900mAh battery, the new Nokia 3310 ships with a bigger 1,200mAh power pack.

It is rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time and up to one month of standby on a single charge.

The new Nokia 3310 also comes with a 2.4-inch full colour display which is certainly a big improvement over the monochrome screen of the original Nokia 3310.

Analysts, however, say that the Nokia 3310 is a back-up phone that was not created or thought through to replace a smartphone and neither was it for a consumer who is a heavy data user.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousPIB: Reps to consider host communities’ interests

nextIndependence Day bombing: Court dismisses Okah’s no-case submission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Senate moves to saddle Nigerians with multiple taxes for road usage

Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, diesel

Breaking: Policeman dies in NDDC MD’s convoy road accident

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.