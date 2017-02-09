NECO, others commend Promasidor as students rush to register for 2017 quiz show

The National Examination Council and other stakeholders in the nation’s education sector have commended Promasidor Nigeria Limited for supporting education through the Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show.

Dr. Ikechukwu Anyanwu, Director, Quality Assurance, NECO, who represented the Registrar at the press briefing flagging off the competition in Lagos, explained to journalists that corporate organisations should emulate Promasidor’s initiative and elevate the quality of mathematics education in Nigeria.

Anyanwu added that NECO is impressed with the Cowbellpedia initiative and pledged continuous support to make the competition achieve its objectives.

Samson Osewa, the proprietor of Ambassadors College, the school that produced the winners in both categories in the last edition, also praised the effort of Promasidor for the initiative.

Osewa maintained that Cowbellpedia mathematics competition has contributed immensely to sustain the interest of his students in mathematics, which is considered difficult by many.

The 2016 winners, Juliet Ekoko and Ayooluwa Oguntade, also commended Promasidor for the opportunity given to them to horn their Mathematics skills through the Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show.

These commendations are coming against the background of great excitement from potential students/schools that have besieged the website to register their participation.

While entry for the competition is free, contestants are required to register online at www.cowbellpedia.ng.

Basically, the guidelines mandate the candidates/schools to do the following: Go to www.cowbellpedia.ng; click on link to Register your school; Fill the form; Ensure you fill all required fields and press the Register button to complete the process.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the of Promasidor Nigeria limited, Olivier Thiry, has disclosed that the grand prize for this year’s edition is N1 million and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country, while the first and second runners up will go home with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

The teacher of the top prize student winner will be awarded N400,000, while teachers of the first and second runner-up will go home with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.