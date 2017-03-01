Ndoma-Egba harps on regional economic development

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has called on people of the region to work together for their economic development.

Ndoma-Egba made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to him, there is need for planning towards achieving developmental objectives.

He said: “We must learn to have a plan for everything we do. Our public and private achievements depend on our planning.

“That is why we have decided to take a critical look at the Master Plan of the NDDC and to return to its core mandate.”

He said going back to the commission’s core mandate would not only reduce waste of resources and time, it would also ensure that everyone in the region benefit.

Ndoma-Egba said: “Even my life has been a careful plan.

“So as a region where do we want to be at the end of my tenure?”

Ndoma-Egba said that he would do all within his power to ensure that the region became the envy of others, adding however that all hands must be on deck to achieve this.

While calling for support from the people, he said the Federal Government was commuted to alleviating the plight of the region.

NAN.

