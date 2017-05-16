Ndidi scoops Leicester City Award

Ndidi stopped the award despite only linking up with the Foxes in January

Nigerian international, Wilfried Ndidi, was on Monday night honoured as Leicester City’s Young Player of the Season.

The midfielder joined from Genk in a deal worth £18m and soon became a crucial member of Craig Shakespeare’s side.

He made 15 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice.

The 20-year-old opened his account with a long-range stunner against Derby County in the FA Cup in February, and scored another spectacular goal against Stoke City in the Premier League.

Ndidi via his twitter handle @Ndidi25 was appreciative for the honor done him.

He wrote: “A special thanks to God and also to everyone that made this possible, so much love for you all. It can only be God.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel picked up an awards double at Leicester City’s player of the year awards at the King Power Stadium.

The Denmark international was named as City’s player of the year and he picked up the players’ player of the year award to complete his trophy double.

