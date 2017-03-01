Ndidi scoops Belgian Goal Of The Year award

Wilfred Ndidi’s stunning strike for KRC Genk against Club Brugge saw him presented with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws’ Goal of the Year award on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international midfielder scored a superb half-volley against the eventual 2015/16 Jupiler Pro League champions in April 2016 to help his former side to a 4-2 win.

After Ndidi made the switch to King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee in January, Foxes fans got a glimpse of just what he can do from range by firing home a 25-yard piledriver in the 3-1 Emirates FA Cup win against Derby County.

Reflecting on his strike in Belgium, Ndidi said: “It was the goal against Club Brugge. We won 4-2 against the later champions. I still remember the crowd and the way I took the ball.

“I was a bit confused. I didn’t expect to score like that when I took the shot. I’ve scored a few goals so far in my career, a few nice ones too. It comes gradually. As I grow into a game, I try to take my chances.”

Ndidi has been heavily involved for City since joining from Genk, most recently impressing in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

Discussing his swift adaptation in Leicester, he added: “I thank God for that. The training sessions are much more intense than I was used in Belgium. But I just try and throw myself. It’s the only way to adapt quickly. There’s no time to lose.

“I’ve always felt like that. I don’t want to wait. I just try and force my way by working very hard. I try to show my qualities on the pitch, like against Liverpool. I fight, go back in position and try to get things done.

“You have to use everything to get what you want. Also my legs. So, I just try to win balls, try to make the team better. I’m very happy at Leicester. Just as always. It’s a warm club. We are all like a big family.”

