Ndidi, Musa visit vandalised school

Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa visited Braunstone Community Primary School to lift the pupils spirits after the school was vandalised earlier this year.

On January 2, the premises were discovered to have been broken into with windows smashed and possessions stolen from classrooms.

With a playing area reserved for nursery children also being damaged, teaching staff worked around the clock to clean up the debris left by those responsible.

The repair bills are estimated to have cost in excess of £10,000 and children also missed out on valuable teaching time as the clean-up operation was completed.

PC Tom White, however, stepped in to arrange for two of City’s stars to visit on Thursday to sign autographs and pose for photographs.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Ndidi admitted it was pleasing to see smiles back on the pupils’ faces: “When I heard the news, I said ‘wow’. I was sad but I am happy now that the kids are happy. They are cheering, they have smiles on their faces and it gives me joy. It is important because most of them look up to the guys so I am happy.”

The Foxes pair were guests of honour at assembly before a tour of each classroom – to make sure they met every single pupil.

Musa, meanwhile, shared Ndidi’s delight that the facilities had been restored and emphasised the importance of the Club maintaining its bond with its youngest supporters.

“It is difficult to believe,” the 24-year-old said. “It is very sad to hear that. I don’t think that such a thing has to happen. Finally, they are back in school and very happy to be back. It is very nice to see the children are happy. It is important for us to see them and show we care.”

PC White, who contacted the Club earlier this year to arrange the visit, was also thrilled to see his plans become a reality. “Given the nature of the damage and the disruption it caused, we thought it would be a really nice thing to arrange something positive for the children,” he said.

“What better idea than to contact the Premier League champions? They have been kind enough to organise for a couple of players to come down. It’s lovely to see smiles on their faces. The players have met the children and been out for a quick kick-about on the field.

“The children here have just finished their exams this morning after working hard so its been a great reward for them.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.