Nigerian Defence Academy application form now out

The coast is now clear for interested indigenes of Lagos State who are desirous of a career in the Armed Forces to apply online for admission into the 68th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy from January 26 till March 2016.

In a statement from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, the interested applicants are advised to purchase Access Pin Code by visiting the application portal: www.ndaapplications.net, for the examination, which is scheduled for April 23, 2016.

The statement added that detailed instructions on how to purchase the Access Code is available on the portal just as a link to the portal can also be followed from the NDA official website: www.nda.edu.ng .

The statement from Bello’s office added: “Applications should be submitted online. On completion of the online application, candidates are required to download only the Acknowledgement Form. Upon release of the JAMB results, only candidates who make the JAMB national cut-off Mark will be allowed access to print out the Examination Admission Card and participate in the NDA Entrance Examination.”

The statement also said the candidates are required to bring along their Acknowledgement Forms and Examination Admission Card with 2 postcard sized (3.5 x5 inches) photographs to the Examination Centre on the examination date, while the photograph should be coloured and show only the chest upwards.

It emphasized that admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy is based on merit and quota system as enshrined in Section 18(!) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with male and female indigenes of each state admitted to fill allotted vacancies.

