NCAA Inspectors qualify as ICAO Instructors

Nine Inspectors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority have qualified and are duly certified as International Civil Aviation Organisation Instructors. The officers attained the qualification after the successful completion of the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Training Instructors Course.

The training took place at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, a certified TRAINAIR PLUS Centre, from February 13 to 17, 2017. The certification programme was in line with the NCAA’s Director General’s Four-Point Agenda to continuously develop its internal capacity.

This, according to the NCAA, will accelerate the Authority’s human capital development that will continue to strengthen the robust regulation of the industry. The ICAO certification has conferred on the instructors the competency to conduct training courses and develop training strategies for course delivery.

In addition, they are qualified to deliver Standardised Training Package based on TRAINAIR methodology as well as conventional courses. The Training Instructors Course is an ICAO Standardised Training Package under the TRAINAIR PLUS Programme of the ICAO Global Aviation Training office in cooperation with the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organisation. The TIC is segmented into two parts and is offered to aviation professionals at TRAINAIR PLUS Centres.

Part One is an online course that lasts for about 30 hours, while Part Two is a 40-hour face-to-face classroom delivery course.

However, the successful completion of the Part One is a prerequisite to participating in the Part Two face-to-face classroom training. With this development, the NCAA said the Federal Government of Nigeria has saved huge capital flight and conserved substantial foreign exchange from domesticating the training in Nigeria.

These training were hitherto carried out outside the country.

The newly-certified instructors now join the four ICAO certified Aviation Security Auditors/Instructors on the staff list of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

This feat by the regulatory authority has received commendation from the global aviation community, including United States Federal Aviation Administration and ICAO. The Certified Instructors are Dr. W.T. Haggai (Head, Aeromedical Standards), Engr. I.C. Iteke (National Coordinator, State Safety Programme), Favour Benson-Thomas, Julie Obumselu, Maria Ordor, Ayodele Opeoluwa Obaruvbe, Sunday Ogette Ojoi, Victor Micah U. Okon-Akpan and Collette Nwadiuto Onyeulo-Nwulu. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has training and retraining as its cardinal policy.

These certifications, it said, will further enhance the resolve of the NCAA to provide efficient regulation of the industry.

