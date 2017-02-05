NCAA fines First Nation, pilot over safety regulations violation

First Nation Airways and one of its pilots have been fined by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority over violation of safety regulations. In a Letter of Sanction conveying the penalties, the Airline was ordered to pay N32 million, while the Pilot-in-Command of the aircraft will pay N1.5 million.

According to the Letter: “During a Ramp Inspection on your Airbus A319 Aircraft with registration mark 5N-FNE at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), it was discovered that the PIC was not in personal possession of a current medical certificate neither was it readily accessible.”

Consequent upon this, a Letter Of Investigation was sent to the Airline and the Pilot. However, in their response, the pilot admitted violating the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, while the airline demonstrated lack of thorough knowledge of the requirements of the Regulations. Therefore, according to the NCAA, the airline has contravened the Regulations by allowing a flight crew member to be rostered to operate a total of 16 scheduled flights on November 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8, 2016. The NCAA said these operations were carried out while the pilot’s medical certificate had expired.

The certificate expired on November 1, 2016, thereby rendering his Pilot Licence subsequently invalid from that date. The statement by NCAA, signed by its spokesperson, Sam Adurogboye, added: “In light of these, the Airline is hereby sanctioned in accordance with IS 1.3.3 (14) while the Pilot suffered similar fate in line with IS 1.3.3(11) (15) (e), in lieu of suspension under IS 1.3.3(11)(15)(a) of the Nig.CARs 2015. “On this strength, the Airline is required to pay a total sum of N32,000,000 (Thirty – two million naira) only while the Pilot will pay N1.5 million (One million and five hundred naira) only, being moderate civil penalty for the violation. The fine must however be paid within seven (7) days of receipt of the letter from the Authority. “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) therefore wishes to advise all Airline Operators to acquaint themselves properly with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) to guide their operations as violation[s] is viewed seriously.”

