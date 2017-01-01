NAWOJ seeks better protection for women, girl-child

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists has appealed to governments at all levels to give priority attention to the empowerment of women and development of the girl-child.

The Association’s National Chairman, Ifeyinwa Omowole, made the appeal in her New Year message, noting that majority of Nigerian women and the girl-child were far from actualising their full potential.

Recalling cases of kidnapping, child marriage, domestic violence and other ill treatments against women in 2016, Omowole called for better implementation of laws protecting women and children.

Omowole said: “We still recall the case of Ese Oruru and others like her, who were reportedly abducted for forceful marriages, our children still hawk on the streets in many parts of Nigeria.

“Another case in mind is that of the Chibok girls, some of whom are still in captivity with their current state not known.

“Government and citizens must work together to live up to their responsibilities toward the voiceless in our communities.”

The NAWOJ boss said although women seemed to be getting more aware of their rights and speaking out, justice for victims is being delayed by improper implementation of the extant laws.

She said: “NAWOJ is calling on state governments that have yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act to do so without further delay.

“Indeed, government has a lot of role to play, but we as individuals must also play our part.

“Let us all make conscious efforts in 2017 to protect our women and our children; it is a religious, moral as well as social obligation.

“Violence will end when the right sanctions are applied in addition to effective sensitisation of all members of the society to the dangers of violence against women.”

