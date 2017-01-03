National Library shut down over unpaid salaries

Workers of the National Library have started the year with the picketing of the Minna, Niger State office as they shut down the gates preventing staff who returned from the holiday break from working over unpaid salaries.

It was reliably gathered that the contract workers are being owed 14 months salaries and that all appeal to the management to pay the salaries proved abortive.

The leader of the Contract Workers, Mallam Ibrahim Danlami, appealed to the National Librarian, Prof. Lanre Olatokunbo Aina, in an interview with newsmen to look into their plight and direct the management of the Minna office to pay their salaries.

According to Aina: “This action will continue until our salaries are paid and the gates of the Library will remain shut against staff and visitors to the library.

“The non payment of their salaries have made life difficult for us and our families.

“My children were chased out of school during the last term, while another member was given quit notice because he was unable to pay his house rent.”

Aina further complained about the nonchalant attitude of the management of the National Library in Minna, which he described as very bad, adding: “They have not made any move to assure us of when the salaries would be paid.”

When our Correspondent spoke with the Head Librarian of the Minna branch, Philemon Arya, he declined comments, saying: “Call the Head Office in Abuja.

“I will not speak on the issue.

“The workers should call the Chief Executive in Abuja and lay their complains to him.

“I will not say anything about it.”

