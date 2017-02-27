National boxing Championship: Army emerges winner

The Nigerian Army has emerged the overall winner of the 2017 National Open Boxing Championship.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Army spokesman, said the Nigerian Army team came first.

According to the statement, the Army won 4 Gold, 1 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in the six-day event, which was held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Lagos State came second with 3 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals, while the Nigeria Police came thirrd with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Usman said Ogun State came fourth with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

He said: “With this development, the Nigerian Army team will be among the teams to represent Nigeria at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in June, and also at the World Championships in August, 2017.”

Usman said 20 states, the army, the police, NSCDC and nine boxing clubs, including Kanu Nwankwo, Alafin, Golden Gloves, WWBA, Abbey International, Oba Adeyemi and Bukar Tiger, participated in the event.

Usman said: “The championship also featured 10 weight categories for male and 3 weight categories for female boxers.

“On the whole, 209 male boxers and 42 female boxers competed for honours during the champion.”

Two weeks ago, the Nigerian Army Marathon Team performed excellently at the second Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

