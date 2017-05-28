NAN inaugurates PR newswire website

The News Agency of Nigeria has inaugurated a new website, www.nanprwire.com, to boost information dissemination in the country and beyond.

The website, which came on stream at the weekend, collects press releases from corporate bodies, government and international agencies, NGOs and others.

The NAN Managing Director, Bayo Onanuga, who inaugurated the new site, said it supplies one of the missing links in the agency’s bid to boost the flow of information to the general public.

Onanuga said: “Apart from being featured on our General News Service, our clients now have additional bonus of telling their stories unedited, directly to the world.

“And sooner, our clients will also have the benefit of accessing our photographs directly on our photo portal.”

Onanuga urged media houses in the country to utilise the new platform to enrich their news offerings.

He said the nanprnewswire site would also offer journalists a mass of information that they could build on to write their professional stories.

Onanuga, who was clocked a year as Managing Director of the agency on May 25, also commended NAN ICT personnel for the design and development of the new website.

NAN, founded in 1976 by a decree, is the biggest news agency in Africa, and presently boasts of daily news output of about 300 stories delivered to clients through a dedicated internet portal, www.newsroom.nan.ng.

The news offerings now come with audio clips, photographs and video attachments.

