NAMA’s new boss assumes office

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, assumed office on Thursday at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

Akinkuotu was briefed by some top management staff of the agency as he assumed duties.

Akinkuotu, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, was named NAMA Managing Director on January 9.

He took over from Emma Anasi, who had been working in acting capacity since last March when the former Managing Director, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, was removed for alleged fraud.

Akinkuotu, a transport pilot, flight and aircraft maintenance engineer was also a former rector of the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

Until his new appointment, he was the chief executive officer of Aero Contractors Airlines, which recently resumed operations after a four-month self-imposed suspension.

Meanwhile, an aviation union, the Nigeria Air Traffic Controllers Association, has congratulated Akinkuotu on his appointment.

The union urged Akinkuotu to use his wealth of experience to reposition NAMA.

The President of NATCA, Victor Eyaru, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the new NAMA boss was vast in industry and was capable of transforming NAMA if given the needed support.

Eyaru said: “He is not new to the industry and as a former pilot; he understands the need to put the right things in place to enhance air safety.

“One of the most important areas is the issue of communication between pilots and the air traffic controllers which is presently not good enough, due to lack of equipment.

“We believe that he can quickly address this issue and other challenges so that NAMA would be able to live up to its statutory responsibilities.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.