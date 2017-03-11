Naira steadies, improves against Dollar, other currencies

The Nigerian currency was steady against the Dollar, but improved against the Pound Sterling and Euro at both the official and black market segments of the Foreign Exchange market

The Naira on Friday traded at N455 to a dollar in the parallel market.

It traded against the Pound Sterling and the Euro at £545 and 470 Euro at the black market segment.

For the official segment, Banks traded the Naira at N381 to a dollar.

