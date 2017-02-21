Naira depreciates further

As at last week, it hovered between N500 and N510

The value of the Naira nose-dived further in the parallel market on Monday.

It exchanged for N520/$1.

As at last week, it hovered between N500 and N510.

This came on a day the Central Bank of Nigeria approved a new policy for the foreign exchange market.

