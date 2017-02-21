Naira depreciates further

The value of the Naira nose-dived further in the parallel market on Monday.
It exchanged for N520/$1.
As at last week, it hovered between N500 and N510.
This came on a day the Central Bank of Nigeria approved a new policy for the foreign exchange market.
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.