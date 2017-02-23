Naira appreciates in biggest recovery in months

This is coming two days after the Central Bank of Nigeria released new guidelines for access to foreign exchange

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated in what has been termed its biggest recovery in months.

From N520/$1, the Naira moved up to N503/$1 on Wednesday.

It was a 3.3 per cent appreciation, a development that has not happened in several months.

This is coming two days after the Central Bank of Nigeria released new guidelines for access to foreign exchange.

The apex bank equally released $500 million into the market.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.