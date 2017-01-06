NAFDAC warns against storing beverages on bare floor

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control on Friday warned traders in Taraba State against storing beverages on bare floor.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Folorunsho, gave the warning during a mop up of imported foreign juices in shops and warehouses in Jalingo.

According to Folorunsho, storing beverages on the floor is an illegal act which undermines the integrity of the products.

He said the poor storage habit was partly responsible for the unusual and offensive smell that consumers perceived in some beverages.

Folorunsho advised the traders to henceforth store the beverages on pallets or risked being fined by the agency.

However, at the mop up exercise in a shop at Barde Way, the coordinator approved the sale of some cartons of can Amstel Malt which were earlier suspended by the agency.

He said both the agency’s headquarters and the Nigerian Bottling Company had confirmed that the product was genuine, allaying the fear of a purported “label variation” on it.

Three supermarkets, out of the more than 30 shops and warehouses inspected by the agency, were fined for selling foreign fruit juice.

The agency also confiscated expired and unregistered beverages such as Castle Milk Stout, Cape Discovery, Jacobs Pineapple and Climax Herbal Energy Drink.

Others included expired Spaghetti, Macaroni and Crusader soap.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.