NAFDAC grants 5,411 registrations for local products in 2016 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control granted registration approval for 5,411 local products out of 5,417 products presented to the agency in 2016.

This was contained in a report on “Registered Products (2016)” released by NBS in Abuja.

The report said that the agency rejected only six local products for registration in the year under review.

The report, however, stated that a total of 395 locally made cosmetics new registration application were received in 2016, which topped the list of locally products that applied for new registration.

It stated that package water was second on the list of products as NAFDAC received new registration applications for 190 package water.

According to the report, the agency received 175 new registration applications in human drugs.

The report said: “Two hundred and thirty five products registration were rejected and zero number was withdrawn while fake and sub-standard products worth 1,035,000,000 were impounded during the year.

“Data on imported products registered in the year under review reflected that 3,236 applications were received for new products registration.

“Also, 2,262 products were presented for registration approval, 2,033 products were granted registration and 229 products registration were rejected.”

Data for the report was supplied administratively by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control.

The data was verified and validated by the NBS.

