NAF MI-35M helicopter gunship records first hit in Boko Haram battle

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday said its newly acquired NAF helicopter gunship recorded first hit in battle against the insurgents in the North-East.
This was contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya.
Adesanya said on May 21, NAF Component of Operation “LAFIYA DOLE” conducted an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission in Parisu, Borno which led to serious casualty on the side of the Boko Haram insurgents.
He said: “During the ISR mission, a large structure with solar panels and flags suspected to harbour high value insurgents was discovered, alongside other similar structures hidden under trees.
“Accordingly, on May 22, two attack helicopters; the Mi-17 and the newly inducted day and night, all weather gunship, Mi-35M Super Hind were scrambled to conduct strikes on the location in succession.”
Adesanya said battle damage assessment revealed that several structures in the target area were engulfed in fire as a result of the strikes and a few insurgents survivors were seen scampering from the location.
In another development, NAF helicopter gunships also destroyed nine hidden barges with stolen oil products in several creeks within the Niger Delta under the framework of Operation “DELTA SAFE”.
According to him, the destruction of the barges was aimed at making the stealing of the nation’s oil products futile, dangerous and unattractive.

