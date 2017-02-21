NABTEB releases Nov/Dec results, catches 1,394 over malpractice

A total of 1,394 out of the 45,974 candidates who sat for the November/December, 2016 National Business and Technical Examination Board-organised examinations were caught for examination malpractice.

Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, the Registrar of NABTEB, gave the figure on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State.

The registrar gave the figure, while announcing the release of the results of the November/December 2016 National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate examinations.

Isiugo-Abanihe said that 21,476 candidates who sat for NBC and NTC examinations scored five credits and above, with English Language and Mathematics.

The registrar said modalities put in place by the board to curtail examination malpractice were still intact to reduce the proportion.

She said that NBC and NTC had multiple benefits, including serving as certificates with which to secure jobs and means to obtain admission into tertiary institutions.

Isiugi-Abanihe urged state governors to set up technical and vocational education training centres to empower the youth.

