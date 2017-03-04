My victory, litmus test for party supremacy – Gov. Bello

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said the Supreme Court judgement that upheld his candidacy as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress for Niger State in the 2015 governorship election was a confirmation of party supremacy.

The governor said the trend of judgement from the lower to the apex court showed that the party was guided by its constitution in the conduct of the primary that produced his candidacy.

Reacting after he was briefed of the outcome of the Supreme Court case challenging the primary that produced him as APC governorship candidate by Alhaji Mustapha Babangida, Bello said the legal battle, which transcended the three layers of the country’s court, was a litmus test for party supremacy.

He said: “With this decision of the Supreme Court, the judgement of the apex court has further deepened democratic ethos and affirm the party supremacy over any personal or group interest. It has positioned the party in its rightful place.

“For me, I never lost focus or faith in the supremacy of the party even when the plaintiff pursued his constitutional right to the highest court of the land. The party’s constitution was tested at the various courts of record in the country and the courts have affirmed the supremacy of the party and it’s constitution.”

Bello commended the plaintiff for resorting to the court for seeking redress, stressing that Babangida’s action has further strengthened democratic practice and party politics.

The governor then called on party members to join hands with his administration in restoring the glory of the state.

He said: “We have just started a mid-term assessment tour of all the local government councils to feel the purse of our people. We all need to come together and rebuild the Niger state to meet the dream of our founding fathers. Let us all join hands together and put the past behind us.”

Meanwhile, the APC state Secretary, Barrister Mohammed Liman, while briefing the party Chairman, Engineer Jibrin Imam, and other party chieftains of the party of the outcome of the ruling, said the apex court did not only uphold the judgement of the lower courts, but the supremacy of the party.

Liman noted that the judgement of the apex court was predicated on section 87(9) of the party’s constitution, which forbids anybody who did not participate in the party primary to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

Party faithful, led by its Chairman, Imam, member of the state executive council, led by Secretary to the State Government, and supporters trooped out to the Government House in Minna to jubilate with Governor Bello on the Supreme Court judgement.

