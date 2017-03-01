My landlord owing me for beer he drank in my shop, I am owing him rent – Tenant

A 38-year-old tenant, Genesis Genius, on Wednesday told a Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State that his landlord, Manzo Hassan, owes him for the beer he drank in his beer parlour.

Genesis, a resident of Masaka, was taken to court by Hassan for owing him N120,000 rent arrears.

Genesis agreed to pay the arrears, but insisted that his landlord should pay him his beer money first, in order for him to add to pay the rent arrears.

Genesis said: “My landlord always comes to my beer parlour to drink, after drinking, he will not pay me.

“I am sure he is using it to replace the money I am owing him.

“He has been doing it.

“The money he owes me amounted to a huge sum and he should pay me so that I can pay him as well.”

The defendant told the court that his landlord has locked up the beer parlour, adding that he even chased his sales girls and bar men away.

Hassan, in his response, told the court that of truth he drank beer in his tenant’s beer parlour and deliberately refused to pay because of the rent arrears.

Hassan said: “As I discovered that he was not making efforts to pay me my money, I started drinking beer on credit in his beer parlour to cover up the money he owes.

“I have not taken up to the amount he owes me.

“If that is the case, he should deduct the beer money from the rent arrears and pay me my balance.”

The Magistrate, Victor Manga, in his ruling, told the landlord to do check and balance with his tenant, since he did not object to the allegation.

Manga added jokingly that probably his tenant was giving him beer to replace the rent arrears.

He asked the court bailiff, Sule Ishaku, to supervise the discussion between the landlord and the tenant in sorting out their disputes.

The magistrate ordered the landlord to unlock the beer parlor, stressing that he has no right to lock up the place.

He gave the tenant one month to vacate the place after the check and balance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that after the checks, the landlord drank beer worth N45,000.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.