My husband’s health not as bad as being perceived – Aisha Buhari

There have been concerns on the health of President Buhari in the last few months, especially after he returned from the United Kingdom

Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the health status of her husband is not as bad as being perceived.

Hajiya Aisha stated this on Tuesday on her Twitter handle.

There have been concerns on the health of President Buhari in the last few months, especially after he returned from the United Kingdom.

The President had rarely been seen at public functions since then.

But Aisha Buhari said things are not as bad as being portrayed.

She tweeted: “I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived.

“Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period.

“As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.

“Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.