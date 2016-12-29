Murray tries different Australian Open preparation

After five runner-up finishes at the Australian Open, world number one, Andy Murray, is taking a different approach to the season-opening grand slam at Melbourne Park next month.

The Briton is preparing for the January 16 to 29 tournament by competing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

This was his choice instead of the mixed team round robin format of the Hopman Cup in Perth, which he has favoured for the last two years.

Murray plays his first match on Friday and was his usual cautiously optimistic self when asked about finally ending his Melbourne drought.

Murray said: “I’ve played really well there in the past and it hasn’t happened for me. So, I’ll need to do something a little bit different this year.

“I love the conditions there and I enjoy the tournament a lot, and I’ll be going in hopefully playing well and with a lot of confidence because of the way I finished 2016.

“So, I’ll give it a good go this year.”

The 29-year-old double Olympic champion will go to Melbourne with his confidence sky-high.

This was after knocking Novak Djokovic, the man who has beaten him in four Australian Open finals, off the top of the world rankings.

The Scot won nine titles in 2016, including Wimbledon and the Olympic gold medal, and thrashed Djokovic in the final of the ATP Tour Finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this helped him to take top spot in the rankings from the Serb.

However, the 24-match winning run that helped him land his last five tournaments of the season took its toll.

Murray stated: “Getting to number one it took me basically the whole year, right down to the last tournament, the last match of the year to finish number one.

“So, that was really, really hard and it took a lot out of me physically and mentally.

“I was really, really tired, more tired than I’ve been at the end of any season that I’d finished before.”

Murray has a bye into Friday’s semi-finals in the UAE and will face the winner of Thursday’s quarter-final between David Goffin of Belgium and France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.