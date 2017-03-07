MultiChoice launches rewards programmes for DStv, GOtv subscribers

Pay-TV company, MultiChoice, has introduced two new incentive programmes, DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW, to reward subscribers for their loyalty.

The programmes, which start on March 7 and run till March 21, will see all DStv, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers get the opportunity to have unlimited access to exciting channels offering a range of the latest quality content.

Also all customers on Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access plus GOtv Plus and GOtv Value, who stay continuously connected for three months and more, will have uninterrupted access to the channels.

Exciting rewards that await loyal customers include monthly airtime bonuses and two brand new entertainment channels for GOtv as well as four additional entertainment channels, featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and great local and international content on the DStv platform, at no extra cost.

The entertainment channels offered as rewards will offer a fantastic line up of ‘not-to-be missed’ new shows on Zee Bollymovies (DStv Channel 114) and GOtv Channel 12, Viasat Life on DStv Channel 177 and GOtv Channel 57, Nina TV on DStv Channel 143 and Trigger on DStv Channel 188.

Martin Mabutho, the General Manager, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “We are delighted to launch DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW to say thank you to our valued customers. Our business is committed to putting customers at the heart of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and unwavering support by offering them more value. We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value-added benefits and create platforms where we can show gratitude for our customers for being part of our family.”

Zee Bollymovies is a Bollywood movie channel offering a mix of classic and contemporary movies dubbed in English.

The channel will launch with movies such as Mohra, Kushi, Shaitan and Fitoor.

Viasat Life offers inspiring stories of ordinary people, who have made it big.

The channel will feature shows with Hollywood greats like Snoop Dog and Martha Stewards in Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Wake-Up Call and a variety of lifestyle shows like, House of Curves, The Three Day Nanny and My Floating Home.

Nina TV is a telenovela channel featuring African and Brazilian novelas of romance, passion, drama, suspense, action and vengeance.

Viewers can enjoy movies such Lalola, Brave Woman, Side By Side and Mali.

The Trigger channel is a male-skewed entertainment channel.

In addition to Zee Bollymovies and Viasat Life, GOtv customers will be rewarded with monthly airtime bonuses, provided they remain continuously connected to GOtv Plus and GOtv Value for a minimum of three months.

