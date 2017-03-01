Much ado about Buhari’s health, by Chukwudi Enekwechi

The absence of President Buhari has therefore not created any vacuum in governance, and it is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to continue to support the administration and pray for the speedy and full recovery of the president

Of all human frailties, ill health of an individual whether a sitting president, governor or an ordinary citizen is usually unforeseen, and not within the control of the affected person.

In the case of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are consoled that he is not in any serious medical condition, thus necessitating his counsel to Nigerians “not to worry” about his present state of health.

Considering his age and the rigours of his high office, our ebullient and energetic president is well deserving of rest, so that he can return in a better and reinvigorated form to continue in the arduous task of steering the ship of state

Now the question is why the hullabaloo about President Buhari’s health when we all know the government is running seamlessly? When some people make allusions to the case of former late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, one is quick to dispute it because the two scenarios are clearly different, separate, and unrelated.

For example, while in the case of President Yar’adua a vacuum was created, as there was no transfer of power to the vice president, in the present situation, there is a clear transmission of power to vice president Yemi Osinbajo, and as it stands today the wheel of state is spinning as there exists no lacuna.

While President Buhari fully recuperates from his medical vacation, Nigerians are expected to show empathy and understanding. Gratifyingly, most Nigerians appreciate the need to pray for Mr President, yet it is important that the naysayers are made to come to terms with the fact that governance is on course.

Similarly the anxiety of those who want him back soon is understandable. Probably, they have come to appreciate the great job Buhari is doing to reposition the country.

But so far, the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has continued to give a good testimonial of the administration. He has not deviated from the set objectives and the basic foundation already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari. On several fronts, the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari are increasingly becoming visible.

The treasury single account policy has yielded a humongous amount of money exceeding over five trillion naira. The anti-corruption war is on course, while the economic diversification programme of this administration is already stimulating the economy.

The positive implication of the policy is the influx of many foreign direct investors, in addition to the locals who have already keyed into it. Of course these policies are being facilitated with the ease of doing business plan of the administration. Just recently a novel idea of issuing visas to serious foreign investors and tourists was mooted by the administration and this will further remove the unnecessary bottlenecks militating against travellers to Nigeria.

The absence of President Buhari has therefore not created any vacuum in governance, and it is incumbent on all well meaning Nigerians to continue to support the administration and pray for the speedy and full recovery of the president.

President Buhari’s ability to lay a foundation for the growth and development of Nigeria is already gaining ground. First, it is now in our consciousness that corruption is an anathema and ought not to be condoned. In the fight against insurgency, President Buhari has saved Nigeria the agony of constant bomb attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Going by the deluge of sympathy messages, prayers and visits of some prominent Nigerians to President Buhari in London, it is obvious that he enjoys tremendous goodwill, support and acceptance among most Nigerians.

In a space of less than two years the Buhari administration has enunciated clear-cut policies aimed at repositioning the country and the impact will be more pronounced when the 2017 budget would have been approved and fully implemented. The Buhari administration has also earmarked several strategic projects for execution, and the choices were made based on the pressing needs of each given area. There are ongoing road projects in the South East, South West, North West, South South and indeed all parts of the country. The railway projects also fall under this strategic category of projects aimed principally at rejuvenating the nation’s economy.

It is gratifying to note that Nigerians have shown visible love for President Buhari during this trying period, and this glaring support can be hinged on his strident efforts and sacrifice to extricate Nigeria from the stranglehold of corruption which pervaded the system in the past.

His unrelenting commitment to the well-being and survival of the Nigerian masses has undoubtedly endeared him to the people; little wonder his brief absence is causing upheaval in certain quarters.

As we collectively pray for him, it is hoped that the 2017 budget proposal will be quickly attended to by the joint houses of the National Assembly so that the Buhari administration will swing into action and hearken to the voice of Nigerians for economic revival.

. Enekwechi, journalist and politician, writes from Abuja and can be reached via kwechis19@yahoo.com.

