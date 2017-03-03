Mother, son reunite after 33 years through Facebook search

A simple Facebook search reunited a mother and son who were separated without contact for 33 years, the pair said on Thursday.

Vipavadee Thisorn, 54, and Parinya Thisorn, 36, met each other for the first time in three decades in an emotional encounter on Wednesday at Thailand’s southern city of Hat Yai.

Their meeting came three days after Vipavadee searched for her son on Facebook and found him, after several previous unsuccessful attempts.

Vipavadee said: “I tried searching his nickname ‘Oat’ and his full name many times and never found him.”

Parinya just recently bought a smartphone and joined Facebook.

Vipavadee, who separated from her husband, Parinya’s father, when he was three-years-old, said she was too young at the time to take responsibility.

She had tried to reconnect with her son over the years.

Vipavadee said: “For the past few years, I kept seeing Parinya’s father, who died in 2011, in my vision, he would sit next to my bed when I was sleeping.

“I think this is the sign that it is the right time to try to find my son again.

“I started the conversation on Facebook with my son. He was not sure who I was at first and asked personal questions like his father’s name and my nickname.

“Once we both realised we are mother and son, we both burst into tears.”

Parinya, who travelled 1,700 kilometres from the northern city of Chiang Rai, asked his mother to live with him and his son.

Parinya said: “I will never let her go again.”

