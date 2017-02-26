Mother of Governor’s CoS dies six days after his demise

Hajia Habiba Hawaja, the mother to Alhaji Yusuf Hawaja, the late Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 75-year-old woman died on Saturday, six days after the death of her son.

Dan Manjang, the Special Adviser to Lalong (Media and Publicity), confirmed the death.

Manjang described it as “shocking”.

“It is true; we have lost Hawaja’s mother, shortly after we lost him,” he told NAN on Saturday.

Yusuf had died at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos on Sunday after a brief illness.

Family sources indicated that Habiba took Yusuf’s demise very much to heart and generally withdrew to herself.

“She spent her last days generally withdrawn; she was always very quiet and unwilling to talk much,” a family source, who craved anonymity, told NAN.

The source said that Habiba, who had six children and 18 grandchildren, never complained of any sickness before her death.

The source said: “I believe she was thinking too much about the son’s death and that may have resulted to hers.”

NAN.

