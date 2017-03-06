Mother dumps day-old baby

A mother has abandoned her day-old baby boy at an uncompleted building in the Government Reservation Area in Katsina, Katsina State, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said on Monday.

The PPRO told the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina that the Ward Head of Jan-bango, Malam Ibrahim Maikaita, reported the matter to the police.

He said that Maikaita further told the police that the baby was dumped on Sunday, by a merciless mother.

Isah explained that the cry of the baby drew some passersby’s attention to the place.

According to him, on reaching the place, they discovered a day-old baby boy dumped on the ground.

He said that the police took the baby to the Social Welfare Department of the Katsina Local Government Area, for care giving.

The PPRO said that investigations were ongoing to trace the mother of the baby.

He urged members of the public to provide information to the police that would assist to expose the activities and hideouts of such criminals in the state.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.