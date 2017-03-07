Moses, a fantastic talent – Cresswell

Aaron Cresswell has praised former Hammer, Victor Moses, for cementing a spot in Chelsea’s starting XI under Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old had signed for the Blues from Wigan back in August 2012, but had struggled for time on the pitch under Roberto Di Matteo, Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho.

However, Conte has finally handed Moses his chance in the first team after he was sent out on season-long loans to Liverpool, Stoke and the Hammers over the past three seasons.

Moses couldn’t establish a regular starting spot at Upton Park last year under Slaven Bilic, but former teammate Cresswell has praised the Nigerian who now looks set to pick up a Premier League winners’ medal.

Speaking to West Ham’s official website, Cresswell said: “Vic spent a year with us here and he’s a great lad, and he’s really kicked on and shown what he is all about this season.

“Some people questioned if he would ever fulfill his potential, but since Antonio Conte has come in, he’s taken to it and had a right go and has arguably been one of their best players.

“Vic is a very laid-back and chilled character, but since their new manager has come in, he’s really got his head down and worked hard and it looks like he’s going to win the Premier League.”

Moses would only feature 21 times for West Ham in the league last season, starting 13 of those games, but he did score a crucial goal in the Hammers’ 2-1 win away at Manchester City.

Despite not nailing down a permanent position in Bilic’s starting XI, Cresswell admits people who doubted Moses have been proven wrong.

“His ability was never in question,” added the left-back.

“He has fantastic talent and I remember playing against him in the Youth Cup when he was at Crystal Palace and he was 15 and even at that age you could see the ability that he had.

“I’m looking forward to the game because you want to play against the best teams and the best players and Chelsea have certainly got them.”

